TN leaders condole Somnath’s death

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu leaders on Monday condoled the death of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said that Chatterjee, elected to Parliament 10 times, presided over the Lok Sabha between 2004 and 2009 expertly.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said Chatterjee was a man of impeccable integrity and earned the respect and friendship of all party leaders.

DMK leader M.K. Stalin said Chatterjee was a good friend of his late father and DMK President M. Karunanidhi.

Chatterjee died in Kolkata on Monday. He was 89.

–IANS

vj/mr