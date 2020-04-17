TN Minister falls at the feet of sanitary workers

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on Friday fell at the feet of sanitary workers, saying that they are like “gods” and distributed relief material among them in Madurai district.

Appreciating the services of the sanitary workers at a time when coronavirus is threatening the people, Udhayakumar said they are like the gods now.

He then bowed and touched the ground, similar to touching a person’s feet.

Later he distributed relief material among them.

–IANS

vj/prs