TN sets up judicial inquiry into Toothukudi firing

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the police firing in the state’s Toothukudi on Tuesday which left nine people, including a girl, dead.

The inquiry will be conducted by a retired judge.

The firing came as ongoing anti-Sterlite protests turned violent with thousands of people from nearby areas allegedly attacking the District Collectorate demanding closure of the Vedanta Group-run company.

At least 60 people were injured, some of them seriously.

Expressing his condolences at the deaths, Chief Minister K. Palaniswamy also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and a job for a suitable family member, Rs 3 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh each for the other injured.

