TN surfers dominate day-2 of Covelong Point Surfing C’ship

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) The penultimate day of the sixth edition of Covelong Point Surf Music & Yoga Festival 2018 witnessed strong dominance from local Tamil Nadu surfers on Saturday.

The second day of the championship saw stiff competition between surfers across all the categories but in the end ahead of the finals on Sunday, it were the Tamil Nadu surfers who stamped their authority.

The day started with preliminary rounds for Women’s Category (All Age Open), which saw participation from a total of 11 surfers from different nationalities but only four of them could make it to the finals.

The four finalists include defending champion Suhasini Damian, who along with Rebecca Davis (Canada), Sinchana Gowda and Vilassini Sundar, would be competing for the top honours on Sunday.

In the Masters Category (31 Yrs & Above) legendary Murthy Megavan along with Mukesh Panjanaphan, Arun Vasu, Santhosh Moorthy made to the finals.

In the Groms Category (16 & Under) Nithish Varun, Akilan S, Harish Muthu, Sivaraj, Ruban V, Dinesh S. entered the finals.

The 12 & Under category saw Naveen Kumar R., Srikant D., Vishal and Kishore Kumar battle making to the summit clash.

On the other hand, in the Junior Category, defending Champion Ajeesh Ali, Ramesh Budiahal, Manikandan I., Sathish S., Surya P., Sanjay Selvamani advanced to the semi-finals, which is also scheduled for Sunday.

Surfers across all the categories were given 15 minutes each to compete under testing conditions in the sea. Within these 15 minutes, surfers were allowed to catch 10 waves to showcase their skills, and the best two waves for each were accounted towards their competition scores by the judges.

–IANS

kk/nir