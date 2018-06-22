To control Gurugram traffic violations, Haryana to issue e-Challans

Chandigarh, June 22 (IANS) To control traffic violations, e-Challans (electronic traffic tickets) will now be issued in Haryana’s Gurugram on the pattern of the same being done in Chandigarh, an official said on Friday.

“Traffic control in Gurugram district will be on the pattern of Chandigarh city, and challans will be directly sent to the home of violator of any traffic rule from the CCTV Control Room,” Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rakesh Gupta said here after a meeting.

He said outlines of the project had jointly been prepared by the Gurugram Police and Gururgram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for issuing challans on the basis of CCTV camera footage.

A total of 64 CCTV cameras have been installed in Gurugram city and a comprehensive plan to install such cameras all over the city is being planned by the GMDA, Gupta said, adding that the practice of issuing challans from challan books has been discontinued in Gurugram.

“After installation of CCTV cameras, the traffic police would not stop the violator of traffic rule. It would rather send the challan through post to his or her house. This would ensure compliance of the traffic rules in Gurugram and help in ensuring smooth traffic flow and monitoring of any violation of the traffic rules,” he added.

–IANS

js/vd