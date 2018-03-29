To counter vulgar songs, Punjab sets up culture commission

Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) The Punjab government on Saturday announced the setting up of a state culture commission to highlight the state’s rich culture and also to curb the growing tendency of vulgar songs.

Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu announced the setting up the Punjab Sabhyacharak (Culture) Commission here.

Punjab Sahitya Akademi chairman and famous writer Surjit Pattar will finalise the members of the commission, which will be headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while Sidhu will be its Vice Chairman.

Pattar said that the commission has been set up to save the history and culture of Punjab.Though it will highlight the history and culture of Punjab, its focus will also be to check vulgarity in Punjabi songs.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend in Punjabi songs that glorified crime and criminals, gun culture, violence, abusive language and sexuality.

The commission will be empowered to recommend registration of a police complaint in case it finds vulgar content in songs.

Sidhu told media here on Saturday that the commission would give its first report within a fortnight.

