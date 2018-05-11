To me, each ‘Batman’ film is a different genre: Christopher Nolan

Los Angeles, May 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who has helmed the “Dark Knight” trilogy, says each of the “Batman” films helmed by him explore a different genre.

“Batman is a superhero, but based on ideas of guilt, fear, these strong impulses that the character has. Bruce Wayne doesn’t have any super powers other than extraordinary wealth,” Nolan told variety.com.

Nolan says Batman is just someone who does a lot of push-ups.

“In that sense, he’s very relatable and human. I think that’s why I gravitated towards it.

“To me, each film is a different genre. They tend to be defined by the villain… We hadn’t planned on doing a sequel. So shifting genres and the nature of the antagonist felt the way to take the audience on a journey and tell them something different about Bruce Wayne,” he added.

