To work with Pawan Kalyan will be a blessing: Sayyeshaa

Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Sayyeshaa says rumours are not true that she has been signed on for Pawan Kalyan-starrer yet-untitled Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster “Vedalam”. But she wishes she gets an opportunity to work with him.

“I would be blessed if I get to work with him. Unfortunately, I still haven’t got any offer but I really wish it happens,” Sayyeshaa told IANS, adding that she hasn’t signed any Telugu film yet.

Having recently made her Hindi film debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer “Shivaay”, she is currently shooting for her Tamil debut “Vanamagan”.

She has also signed a Hindi project. However, she says she can’t divulge details regarding the film at the moment.

–IANS

hp/rb/vt