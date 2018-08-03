Today relationships are at mercy of typed messages: Hrithik

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a “good tip” for the new generation and said relationships today are at the “mercy” of how the “typed sentence is interpreted”.

Late on Wednesday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share that his film “Koi… Mil Gaya”, which clocked 15 years of its release, gave birth to a “newfound strength” in him.

“Rohit (his character) helped me understand every single thing I went through as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that ‘is’ was simply meant to be.

“He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses,” Hrithik wrote.

He added that being “ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage”.

Hrithik said Rohit also taught him never to assume what people were thinking.

“He never did. Never tried to read the minds of others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence,” he wrote.

“A good tip for today’s generation who should know that you can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted,” the “Kaabil” star added.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, “Koi… Mil Gaya” told the story of Rohit, a mentally challenged youth, who befriends an alien. The film also stars Preity Zinta.

Currently, Hrithik will next be seen in “Super 30”, a biopic on Anand Kumar who is a mathematics wizard and teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology.

Backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is slated to release in November this year.

–IANS

dc/vm