Today’s political discourse may spoil younger generation: Gulzar

Jaipur, Jan 25 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar said here on Friday that the shrinking political discourse in the country may have an adverse effect on the younger generation, and can even “spoil” them.

Participating in a panel discussion on the second day of the Jaipur Literature Festival, the multiple award-winning lyricist expressed hopelessness at the new lows that the political discourse in the country is hitting with every passing day.

Without naming any politician or party, Gulzar said that the “kind of language” some politicians use these days does not only have an adverse effect on politics and mutual friendship, but in the larger picture, it “may spoil the younger generation”.

He urged politicians to be mindful of the fact that their words reach the masses, and youth in particular take a keen interest in politics these days.

“So they should not use such language,” he said.

