Toddler killed in house collapse in Haryana

Gurugram, Jan 31 (IANS) A two-year-old child was killed and his parents and minor sisters were injured as their house suddenly collapsed in a Haryana’s Mewat district on early Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Punhana town of Mewat, some 84 km from Gurugram.

The child killed in the house collapse was identified as Waris. His parents Fakrudeen, 33, mother Shabina, 28, sisters Rahnuma, 6, and Sahnuma, 4, have been admitted to the Mewat hospital.

The neighbours said the double storey house was built three years ago and had no cracks.

–IANS

