Toddler molested by grandad in MP

Indore, Oct 26 (IANS) A two-year-old girl was molested by her maternal grandfather in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, police said.

The accused, Lakhan Yadav, has been arrested, police said late on Thursday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday when the mother of the victim left her under the care of Yadav to buy groceries from outside. Upon returning, she heard her daughter’s screams and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Seeing the critical condition of the girl, the hospital referred her to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, which denied treatment. The mother then returned home with her daughter.

The police took charge of the situation around 11 p.m. and took the victim to the hospital after the incident went viral on social media.

–IANS

hindi-mag/vm