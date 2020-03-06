Tokyo 2020 our best chance to win hockey medal, says Vivek

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad believes that Tokyo 2020 is the best chance for the Indian men’s hockey team to win an Olympic medal.

“The team believes that Tokyo 2020 is our best chance at winning an Olympic medal,” said Vivek.

India last won a gold in Hockey in 1980 in Moscow Olympics. Since then, they have participated in eight Olympic editions but have failed to make a podium finish. In Rio, the Indian team finished at a dismal eighth position.

Vivek won the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019 award and then went on to win the Hockey India Jugraj Singh award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2019 (U-21).

Lalremsiami, who had also won the FIH Rising Star of the year 2019, claimed the Hockey India Asunta Lakra award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2019 (U-21) last Sunday.

“Being awarded a big sum early in our career is a huge motivation and the money would really help my family overcome financial struggles. Also many people back in my hometown now believe that hockey can be a viable career option as it involves financial benefits. I am sure this gesture from Hockey India will inspire many more aspiring players to take up the sport on a serious level,” stated Indian women’s team striker Lalremsiami.

The women’s team is currently undergoing a conditioning camp in SAI, Bengaluru which will conclude on March 14 and the core group will return on March 23 for training and preparatory camp for their next tour.

“We are focused on our mission Olympics and are working everyday to improve ourselves. We are not allowing external factors affect our rhythm.” added Lalremsiami.

