Tokyo Games athletes assured cardboard beds won’t collapse during sex

Tokyo, Jan 11 (IANS) International athletes are under pressure and harbour fears while performing not only on the field, but off it too. So it seems, if one were to go by assertions by the organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes who would participate in the Games have been assured that their cardboard beds won’t collapse during sex, Mail Online reported.

The only caveat: As long as they limit themselves to two-in-a-bed situation.

The manufacturer, Airweave, confirmed that the cardboard beds can take up to 200 kg load, more than enough for two people.

Tokyo 2020 has styled itself as the most eco-friendly Games ever, with organisers set to award medals made out of recycled phones. Athletes will use beds made of cardboard frames.

Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut warned organisers about the destruction that awaited beds once athletes finished competing.

“Great gesture… until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000’s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use,” he was quoted.

Airweave said the beds were not liable to collapse. “We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds,” a company spokesperson said.

“As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load,” he pointed out.

