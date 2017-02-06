Tokyo shares fall on stronger yen

Tokyo, Feb 7 (IANS) Tokyo shares fell on Tuesday morning on the yen’s rise against the US dollar as well as some other major currencies.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 85.23 points, or 0.45 per cent, from Monday to 18,891.48, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.53 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 1,513.89.

Decliners were led by transportation equipment, mining, and oil and coal product issues.

–IANS

ksk