Tokyo, Jan 25 (IANS) Tokyo shares opened higher on Wednesday on strong US stocks overnight and the yen’s depreciation against the US dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped 332.11 points, or 1.77 per cent, from Tuesday to 19,120.10, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange gained 21.23 points, or 1.41 per cent, to 1,527.56.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, securities and machinery issues.

