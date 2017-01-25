Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Jan 26 (IANS) Tokyo stocks rose from the bell on Thursday as investor sentiment was bolstered by the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching the 20,000 threshold overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 206.66 points, or 1.08 per cent, from Wednesday to 19,264.16, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 16.95 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 1,538.53.

With the exception of the mining sector, all industry categories advanced into positive territory, with securities, insurance and bank issues, comprising issues that rallied.

