Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Jan 27 (IANS) Tokyo stocks rose from the off on Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another record high overnight, with a weaker yen against the US dollar also giving exporters a boost.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 60.20 points, or 0.31 per cent, from Thursday to 19,462.59, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, advanced 6.53 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 1,551.54.

Notable early issues that advanced comprised mining, bank, and oil and coal product-linked stocks.

