Tokyo stocks open higher on Dow’s record overnight close

Tokyo, Oct 4 (IANS) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday tracking their US counterparts’ gains overnight and underpinned by the the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s record closing high for a second successive day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 98.63 points, or 0.41 per cent, from Wednesday to 24,209.59, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 15.74 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,818.47.

Insurance, bank and oil and coal product-linked issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

–IANS

