Tokyo stocks open higher on yen’s softer tone

Tokyo, Aug 23 (IANS) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as the yen’s retreat against the US dollar lifted exporter issues, while the US Nasdaq index closing higher overnight added to a positive market mood.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 52.85 points, or 0.24 per cent, from Wednesday to 22,415.40, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 2.11 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 1,700.48.

Oil and coal product, electric power and gas, and pulp and paper-linked issues led those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

–IANS

pgh/