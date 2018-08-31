Tokyo stocks open lower after Hokkaido quake, typhoon

Tokyo, Sep 6 (IANS) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after a powerful earthquake rocked Hokkaido, with investor sentiment also dampened by a strong typhoon pummeling western Japan recently.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 68.72 points, or 0.30 per cent, from Wednesday to 22,512.11, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 7.09 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 1,697.87.

Miscellaneous product, air transportation and house financial issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

The Sapporo Securities Exchange in Hokkaido is closed due to a blackout caused by the earthquake.

–IANS

pgh/