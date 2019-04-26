Toll from Indonesia floods, landslides reaches 31

Jakarta, April 29 (IANS) The death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia’s Bengkulu province and the capital Jakarta increased to 31 on Monday, while the search for 13 missing people was underway, disaster agency officials said.

Floods and landslides hit the province on Friday. Although the water have receded, the disaster agency officials have warned people as more torrential rains were expected, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes, A total of 184 houses, seven educational facilities, and 40 others infrastructure facilities, including roads, bridges, water channels and facilities in the province, were destroyed.

The disasters have also damaged transport infrastructure and cut off electricity which has hampered communication and distribution of aids to the affected areas, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency.

