Toll in Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 33

Guatemala City, June 5 (IANS) The toll from the eruption of a highly active volcano near Guatemala’s capital rose to 33, a government agency has said.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED) said on Monday the death toll was 33, up from an earlier 25, as more bodies were pulled from under rivers of ash and mud that swept down from Fuego volcano, Xinhua reported.

CONRED also said that 3,265 people have been evacuated, 1,711 people have been settled in shelters and over 1.7 million have been affected.

The Fuego volcano exploded around noon on Sunday and lava began flowing down in the afternoon.

According to the CONRED, the eruption is “the strongest one recorded in recent years”.

