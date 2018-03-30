Toll in MP violence rises to 8, curfew on in three districts

Bhopal, April 3 (IANS) The toll in the violence in Madhya Pradesh during the Bharat Bandh called on Monday by some Dalit organisations to protest dilution of the SC/ST act rose to eight on Tuesday with the discovery of one more body in the state’s Bhind, police said.

Curfew meanwhile continued on Tuesday in various parts of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts even as reports of sporadic violence and tension were reported, despite the heavy police deployment and the arrival of central paramilitary forces.

Reports said that there was stone-pelting at the residences of Bhind MP Bhagirath Prasad and state minister Lal Singh Arya.

Rail traffic continued to remain affected.

Inspector General, Law and Order, Makarand Deoskar told media persons here that the body of a youth identified as Dashrath was found in Ron police station area of Bhind. The youth seemed to have been beaten to death.

In Bhopal, which also saw protests on Monday, police conducted a flag march, while warning people not to take part in any agitation.

According to police sources, three deaths were reported from Gwalior, four in Bhind and one in Morena, taking the toll to eight while the number of injured were over 100, including police personnel.

Gwalior’s Superintendent of Police Ashish told IANS that 50 people have been taken into custody and are being questioned about Monday’s violence.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Bhupendra Singh reiterated their appeal for peace.

According to information from police headquarters, additional personnel have been sent to the affected areas for maintenance of law and order, while all district police chiefs have been instructed to maintain vigil.

Train services continued to remain affected with trains coming from Delhi running five to 10 hours late, while passengers remained stranded at Gwalior, Bani, Bhopal and Itarsi stations.

–IANS

