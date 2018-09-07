Tollygunge Club bridge meet to begin Friday

Kolkata, Sep 12 (IANS) City based Tollygunge Club will organise the sixth edition of the Invitational Bridge Tournament involving noted players of the prominent social clubs from different parts of the country at its premises here from Friday.

According to the organising committee, this is the only event of its kind where beside top social club members, the participants include national level players many of whom played for India in international bridge meets.

About 200 players, including 40 ladies and comprising thirty teams, would vie for the top honours.

The notable among the participants are Kamal Mukherjee, Uttam Gupta, Ashish Malhotra, Debashish Roy, S K Iyenger , all of whom have played for the country in different international meets and renowned business magnates of the state H M Bangur and N K Chitlangia.

Other prominent players to be seen in action include Suman Sengupta, Ajay Bagaria, Bibhas Todi, H S Bajoria, Ajay Bramhachari, Ravi Goenka, Mrinal Mukherjee and Alok Daga.

Vice President of Bridge Federation of India Davinder Nath and Secretary of West Bengal Bridge association Arijit Guha will also be joining this meet.

The championship offers a total prize money of nearly four lakhs.

The Tournament is being held for team and pair events which would be conducted in ‘Duplicate Swiss League’ and ‘ Duplicate Super League’ system.

Tollygunge Club will also felicitate the gold medal winners in the last Asian Games Sibnath De Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan and bronze medal winners Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Mazumdar on Saturday evening at the end of the second day’s play.

