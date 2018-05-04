Tom Hanks’ ‘Bios’ dated for 2020 release

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Actor Tom Hanks starrer sci-fi movie “Bios” will be releasing on October 2, 2020.

Hanks stars as the last man on Earth who builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe, reports variety.com.

As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become “human” enough to take care of its charge and the beloved pet to accept a new master.

“Bios” is directed by Miguel Sapochnik from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

Hanks was last seen on screen in “The Post”, a historical political thriller film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg. It also stars Meryl Streep.

