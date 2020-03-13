Tom Hanks posts health update and pic from COVID 19 isolation

Gold Coast, March 14 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has shared his first coronavirus update along with a photograph that features him in quarantine with his wife, Rita Wilson.

With the photograph, which Hanks posted on Twitter as well as Instagram, he also wrote a long caption note thanking everyone Down Under who were taking care of the Hollywood couple in COVID 19 isolation.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx,” wrote Hanks, as caption with the photograph.

On Thursday, Hanks, who is filming Baz Luhrmanna’s untitled film on Elvis Presley in Australia, had announced that his wife Rita and he had tested positive for novel coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson, both 63, sought medical advice after experiencing symptoms of a cold in Queensland, according to the actor’s Instagram post.

Hanks had broken the news on Instagram saying: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that come and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

While Hanks was in Australia shooting for the Elvis film, where he plays legendary talent manager Colonel Tom Parker, his wife Rita has been on tour promoting her new album, “Halfway To Home”.

