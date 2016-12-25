Tom Hardy goes nude in ‘Taboo’

London, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Tom Hardy stripped down completely in this new trailer of his upcoming mini-series “Taboo”.

In the upcoming TV show, Hardy plays James Keziah Delaney, a man who returns home to London from Africa to claim what’s rightfully his after the death of his father, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Believed to be long dead, Delaney comes back irrevocably changed. He is intent on inheriting what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild his life, but his father’s legacy is a poisoned chalice, with enemies lurking in every dark corner.

He must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder, and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

Set in 1814, the show is based on an original story by Tom Hardy and his father Chips Hardy.

The show will start on January 10.

