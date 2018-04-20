Tom Hardy impresses all with ‘Venom’ avatar

Las Vegas, April 24 (IANS) Actor Tom Hardy impressed everyone at CinemaCon convention here by showing an extended footage from upcoming superhero movie “Venom”.

The film, which doesn’t resemble a superhero tentpole, began with Hardy’s Eddie Brock as a tough journalist dealing with Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed as he uncovers exploitation at a corporate entity — resulting in a subsequent visit at his run-down apartment from henchmen who are there to dispatch him.

At that point, Hardy transforms into Venom — a much-larger gooey alien symbiote with massive powers who quickly kills his attackers, reported variety.com.

Other footage showed a puzzled Eddie Brock wondering what has happening, then transforming back into the new character. “We are Venom” he proclaimed at the end of the footage.

The footage received by far the most positive response from exhibitors at Caesars Palace here on Monday.

Hardy said he is particularly excited that his son will be able to see “Venom”.

“Being part of this movie is a dream come true. He’s one of my favourite characters as well.”

Director Ruben Fleischer was also on hand for the presentation, as were Williams and Ahmed — both noting that it was the first time that they’ve appeared in a superhero movie.

Venom was created in 1988 by Marvel Comics. The character made his big screen debut more than a decade ago in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3”, where he was portrayed by Topher Grace. The movie is intended to be the first film in Sony’s Marvel Universe.

Sony Pictures India will bring the film to India. It is slated to release on October 5.

–IANS

sug/rb/vm