Tom Hardy took on Venom’s role for son

San Diego, July 22 (IANS) Actor Tom Hardy says the impetus for playing the villain in “Venom” was to make a movie for his son.

“My son is a massive Venom fan, and he was a strong influence on my why I should play Venom specifically. I wanted to do something my son could watch,” Hardy said, noting he is often aggressive and violent in his films.

“So I did something where I bite people’s heads off,” quipped Hardy at the Comic-Con, where he and director Ruben Fleischer also said they would love to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man face off against the anti-hero.

“Venom” also stars Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Scott Haze.

At Comic-Con, the team showed off new footage, which Fleischer stressed still had some VFX work to do.

The footage revealed that Venom will face off against another symbiote in the movie. Fleischer later said this was Riot, a symbiote who can transfer to other people, so you never know who it will be in the film.

The filmmaker also hinted other villains could be in the movie. “We are planning a big world with this Venom story,” he said.

“Venom” is one of several films Sony is using to build what it hopes will be a shared universe based on Spider-Man characters it holds the movie rights to, The Hollywood Reporter said.

So far, there are no plans to have Venom face off against Spider-Man, who is played by Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fleicher, however, said he would love to see Venom and Spider-Man in a movie together.

“I can speak for myself when I say I would be really excited to go see that film, so I have to see the studio is thinking the same way, and at some point down the road they are going to run across each other’s paths.”

Added Hardy: “What, go toe-to-toe with Tom Holland? Sure.”

