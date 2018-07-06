Tom Hardy’s wife expecting their second child

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Actor Tom Hardy and his wife Charlotte Riley are expecting their second child together.

The two got married in 2014 and already have a two-year-old child together. Hardy has a 10-year-old son Louis with his former wife Rachael Speed.

Sources told dailymail.co.uk on Sunday that the two will be welcoming the new arrival.

The couple had made their appearance at the premiere of “Swimming with Men”, where she was seen covering her blossoming bump with a loose-fitting white dress while Hardy picked up a casual-comfy look.

Hardy met Riley on the set of the 2009 series “Wuthering Heights” and later acted together in many films including “Peaky Blinders” and “Candy Chops”.

