Toonz and US-based production firm team up for new series

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (IANS) Technopark headquartered “Toonz Media Group” has partnered with New York based Sharmaji Productions LLC to produce a full season of “Uma and Devan Namaste!” — an animated children’s series.

In a release issued here, Toonz on Wednesday said that this new series targets pre-schoolers, as it explores the daily lives of Indian-American siblings, Uma (age 5) and Devan (almost age 4), as they balance growing up in the US while staying true to their Indian heritage.

Each episode highlights important lessons that are universal to any culture, while incorporating aspects of Indian culture to help the children better understand themselves and the world around them.

P. Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, said for Toonz, it is of utmost importance to find creative and philosophical synergies with our partners, and we found it in Sharmaji Productions.

” ‘Uma and Devan Namaste!’ is an amazing series which will connect well with kids across the world. We have great hopes for the show and this wonderful collaboration,” said Jayakumar.

Sharmaji Productions is a New York-based company that produces content that celebrates family life and values, with a sense of humour.

