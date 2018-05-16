Top 10 teams unchanged in latest FIFA rankings

Moscow, May 17 (IANS) The top 10 national teams remained unchanged from April in the new monthly rating list of football’s world governing body FIFA published on Thursday.

“Just seven international ‘A’ matches, all friendlies, took place in the past month and, as a result, there are few movers in the latest FIFA World Ranking,” the FIFA said in its statement, reports Tass news agency.

“Most of the top 50 is unchanged, with Germany, Brazil and Belgium still the leading trio at the summit of the same top 10 as last month,” the statement added.

The current frontrunners in FIFA’s top-ten rankings are reigning world champions Germany (1,544 points), followed by Brazil (1,384), Belgium (1,346), Portugal (1,306), Argentina (1,254), Switzerland (1,179), France (1,166), Spain (1,162), Chile (1,146) and Poland (1,128).

Russia, who will host the FIFA World Cup this year, did not play friendly matches either in April or in May and retained last month’s 66th place with 493 points.

“In fact, the first 47 positions remain totally unchanged from April’s ranking, but outside the top 50, a couple of teams have made notable advances. Kuwait (160th, up 16) have leapt up the table thanks in part to their 2-0 friendly victory over Palestine,” FIFA’s statement added.

The next edition of FIFA’s ranking list is due to be published on June 7.

