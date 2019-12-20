Top 7 Wedding Destinations for 2020

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANSlife) Weddings have always been one of the most special event of our lives. Most of us start planning our weddings in our head as soon as we understand the concept of a wedding. For the brides especially, the day should be perfection. The fancier the location and the fancier the wedding, this is increasingly the dream of every couple.

Not only is it about the couples, it is also about giving the best experience to the guests are part of the memorable occasion. Mahesh Shirodkar, Managing Director, Wedding & Events, Tamarind Global, a leader in planning VIP events shares a list of the most incredible wedding locales across the globe to help plan your wedding in 2020.

Santorini

It started as the tourist destinations in the late 1980s after being covered by the National Geographic, and soon became one of the most sought after wedding destinations. Located in Greece, middle of the Mediterranean surrounded with old villages and hundreds of beautiful churches, its one of the most picturesque locations! A wedding on an island will be the affair that you are going to remember through-out your life.

Hawaii

If you are a beach lover, this destination is meant for you. The place has beautiful beaches to offer, some of the best resorts in the world, and beauty to add while you tie knot. It is certain to make the aura more romantic. If guests are adventurous, love the outdoors and are happy to spend time with nature, the wedding is going to prove a memorable affair for them as well.

Jaipur

This one destination that never goes out of fashion. The royal capital of Rajasthan is also the wedding capital of India. The much-loved destination is a favourite amongst Indians and foreigners. If you are someone who has grown up watching the royalty of Rajasthan, this place is certainly for you.

Bora Bora

This tiny French Polynesian island has vast blue beaches and is nature at its best for a destination wedding setting. If you are the kind of person who wants to keep your wedding extremely private and a very small, selective affair, this is the one for you. Boat being the only way to get to and from your resort, transportation could be a problem here, but if you have everyone around you with all the necessities, this is an experience that you are going remember through-out your life.

Fort Jadhavgadh

This luxurious heritage Maratha fort located in Pune is known for its glitz, class and royalty. If you always envisaged yourself getting married as some royal princess, the destination is set to give you the experience and feels that you dreaded for. This place will walk you back to the times of stunningly grand era of Marathas.

Udaipur

This city is once again for someone who wants a royal wedding befitting a king and queen. With Lake Pichola, creating a royal backdrop for the most extravagant parties. Tourists visit Lake Pichola to view the sunrise and sunset and is considered as one of the most luxurious and romantic destinations. The best part of the destination is that it is away from the hustle-bustle of the city, if you choose Taj Lake Palace then its located amid the water, giving you the much needed space for personalised celebration.

Caribbean- Antigua

Last and certainly not the least, if you can make it out that far and if you are someone who always wanted to tie the knot under clear blue skies in front, pristine waters and white sandy beaches, Antigua is the option you must really consider. It is best for those who want to have an extremely personalised wedding affair without much stress and actually relaxing on your own wedding. This place in the evening has a fairytale settings.

–IANS

tb/