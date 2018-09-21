Top award for Brampton’s budget

There are many who believe spending at Brampton City Hall is out of control, but it might come as news to those critics that The City of Brampton’s Approved Operating and Capital Budgets 2018-2020 has received The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

This is the GFOA’s highest level of recognition in governmental budgeting and it is the third consecutive year that the City applied for and received the award and it represents a significant achievement in financial transparency and good governance.

In submitting for this award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines assess how well the budget plan serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and a communications vehicle.

“Receiving the prestigious award for Distinguished Budget Presentation is yet another testament of our commitment to transparency and foresight in planning for Brampton’s future. As one of Canada’s youngest and most diverse cities, Brampton’s Budget 2018-2020 focuses on improving quality of living and investing in key strategic priorities for stronger economic prospects and growth,” said a beaming Mayor Linda Jeffrey who must hope that this piece of good news helps her re-election bid. -CINEWS