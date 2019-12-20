Top commander of TTP killed

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) A top commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was killed in Afghanistan’s southeastern Khost province on Monday.

Sources in Kabul said Qari Saifullah Mehsud, mastermind of suicide attacks and member of the Hakimullah Mehsud group, was wanted by the Pakistan government. Saifullah had escaped to Afghanistan after Pakistani security forces launched counter-insurgency operations in north Waziristan.

On Monday, he was killed by unknown gunmen near Gulon refugee camp in Gurbaz district, sources said.

Over 3,000 families migrated from Pakistan’s tribal district of north Waziristan are living in the Gulon camp.

