Top defence official retires, Ajay Kumar gets additional charge

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) After serving in the Ministry of Defence for 11 years, 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Subash Chandra retired on Tuesday from the post of Secretary at the Department of Defence Production.

After Chandra’s superannuation, Ajay Kumar, who is the Defence Secretary, will look after his charges.

“The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Production, to Ajay Kumar, lAS, Secretary, Department of Defence, until further orders upon superannuation of Subash Chandra, lAS on 31.12.2019,” read an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Karnataka cadre officer Chandra joined the Central government in 1997 as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry before returning to his cadre in 2002. He again opted for Central deputation and joined the Defence Ministry as Joint Secretary in 2008. Since then he has been serving in the ministry in various capacities.

As the Defence Secretary is on leave till January 3, 2020, the government has ordered IAS officer Barun Mitra, Special Secretary at the Department of Defence Production, to hold additional charges of Ajay Kumar.

