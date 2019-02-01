Top IS leader arrested in Libya’s Sirte

Tripoli, Feb 2 (IANS) Libyan security forces have arrested a senior Islamic State (IS) leader in the city of Sirte, said an official on conditions of anonymity.

Khalifa Barq was taken from his home by a special security force, the official of Sirte security department told Xinhua news agency on Friday.

“The operation was based on intelligence information about presence of Barq in central Sirte. He is one of the founders of IS in Sirte who is wanted by the Attorney General,” the official said of the arrest made on Thursday.

Sirte, located some 450 km from here, has witnessed months of fighting between forces allied with the UN-backed government and IS militants that ended in December 2016 with the government forces taking over the city.

The IS continues to remain a threat to national security, the government has said.

