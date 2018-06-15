Top opposition leaders attend Jamaat’s Eid Milan

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) In a show of opposition unity, top leaders from various opposition parties including Ahmed Patel, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Sitaram Yechury attended an Eid Milan hosted by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind here on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the reception hosted by Jamiat President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, coming a day after he called off his nine-day sit-in protest at the Raj Niwas.

Among other top leaders who attended the Eid Milan included Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Harish Rawat and Deepender Hooda.

Besides Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhuri, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh and CPI-M)’s Mohammed Salim were also present.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari also attended the programme.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also hosted an Iftar party last week which was attended by former President Pranab Mukherjee and several opposition leaders.

–IANS

