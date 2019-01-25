Top seed Pel wins boys singles title in ITF Juniors

Kolkata, Jan 26 (IANS) Top-seeded Stijn Pel of the Netherlands did justice to his billing as he made a phenomenal comeback to lift the boys singles’ title at the ITF Juniors tennis tournament at the red clay courts of the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad here on Saturday.

In the final of the boys singles category, the opening set went on with a series of service breaks where China’s Hanwen Li got lucky as he bagged the set by 6-3 in 35 minutes.

Thereafter, it was all history which was created by the top seed from Netherland as he took exact 59 minutes to show utmost ruthlessness by winning 12 straight games and win the title by 3-6,6-0,6-0.

Mai Napath Nirundorn of Thailand, seeded 4 in the Girls Singles draw, also made a come back from a set down to drub the unseeded Alexandra Eala by a long 2-6,6-3,6-2.

–IANS

kk/vm