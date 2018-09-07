Cricket

Top seed Sabalenka crash out of Quebec City event

Views: 2

Quebec City (Canada), Sep 12 (IANS) Top-seed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has crashed out of the Coupe Banque Nationale, a WTA hard-court event in Quebec City, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to American Varvara Lepchenko.

The 20-year-old Sabalenka, who is ranked No. 20 and is one of the most promising young stars on the WTA Tour, was the only player to take a set off of eventual champion Naomi Osaka at the just-concluded US Open in New York, reports Efe news.

But Lepchenko pulled off the upset on Tuesday, thanks to her success on the big points.

The 110th-ranked American saved all three break points she faced in the first set and then in the second set fought off a determined comeback bid by Sabalenka, who rallied from a break down and also nearly came back after trailing 0-4 in the tiebreaker.

ALSO READ:   England name unchanged squad for third Test

Next up for Lepchenko in the second round will be the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova, who brushed aside fellow qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Two other seeded players also crashed out in the first round.

German No. 7 seed Tatjana Maria lost 6-2, 6-2 to Canadian wildcard Rebecca Marino and sixth-seeded Czech Lucie Safarova fell 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 7-5 to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

–IANS

kk/sed

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *