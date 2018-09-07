Top universities participate in global education fest

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) More than 25 top universities from the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland participated in the global education fest organized by the Institute of Management and Foreign Studies (IMFS) here on Saturday.

The representatives of the universities helped the students understand which country would be the best option for them to pursue further studies. Students and their parents benefited from the fair in deciding what and where to study.

One of the main highlights of the fair was the unique career services offered by the organizers and the university representatives. Visitors at the fair were able to meet representatives from a wide selection of colleges and universities to get detailed information about the courses they are interested in.

The representatives from the colleges and universities offered expert guidance to students about their study options in various countries.

Unlike in the past when majority of students were keen to pursue engineering and medicine courses abroad, the students now want to take up courses in other subjects.

“The trend is changing. We see more students from other fields like theater, life science and management also taking up higher education abroad to boost their skills and resume,” said A.K.P. Singh, CMD, IMFS.

More than 1,000 students and their parents attended the fair. The event also saw the participation of service providers like banks and NBFCs, travel companies, blogs & education information portals, career counsellors, test prep companies, leading education magazines, university application service providers etc. for the purpose of providing single stop information to the visitors.

University of Alabama, AUniversity of Texas Arlington, Syracuse University,

Texas Tech University and Stevens University Awere among the universities who participated in the fair.

–IANS

ms/prs