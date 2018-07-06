Tornado fighter jet crashes in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, July 13 (IANS) A Saudi Tornado fighter jet crashed in Assir region in Saudi Arabia because of a technical fault, officials said on Thursday.

The crash occurred when the jet affiliated to the Saudi Royal Air Forces inflicted a technical defect as it was returning from a training mission, Xinhua quoted Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson of the Sauid-led coalition involved in the war in Yemen, as saying.

The pilots escaped unhurt, he said.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in a war against Houthi militias in Yemen to support the Yemeni elected government for the last three years.

