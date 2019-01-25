Tornado kills 3 in Havana

Havana, Jan 28 (IANS) A powerful tornado has passed through the Cuban capital, leaving three people dead and 172 wounded, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday.

Diaz-Canel said in a message on Twitter that he inspected the affected areas in the municipality of Regla in Havana. The tornado hit Havana on Sunday night.

“The damage is severe, so far we regret the loss of 3 human lives and treat 172 injured. Several brigades (are) already working on the restoration,” he said in the message.

The tornado hit several municipalities in the Cuban capital, leaving much of the city without power and causing substantial material damage.

