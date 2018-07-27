Toronto council looks to ban handgun sale within city limits

Toronto will formally ask Ottawa to ban the sale of handguns within city limits, days after a teen and a young girl were killed in a mass shooting on the Danforth.

In a vote of 41-4 on Tuesday evening, council approved a motion to urge the federal government to forbid the sale of handguns in the city and for the province to outlaw the sale of handgun ammunition in Toronto.

Gun deaths have accounted for 29 of Toronto’s 58 homicides this year — compared to 17 fatal shootings at this time last year.

Council also approved several other proposals including youth programming and community violence prevention strategies.

Among other things, council decided to:

-Approve funding for ShotSpotter technology, which uses microphones to detect gunfire and automatically informs police

-Ask the province to fulfil its promise to provide $1.9 billion in funding for mental health supports and programs

-Increase funding for the Youth Equity Strategy by $2.6 million

-Ask the chief coroner of Ontario to conduct inquests into all gun-related deaths

-Implement a gun amnesty buyback program

-Use funding from the city’s reserve fund to immediately hire 100 new police officers

-Investigate gun clubs and shooting ranges in the city to see if they are operating legally

-Look into the city acquiring and repurposing gun clubs for civic purposes

Council also passed another motion calling on the federal government to strengthen existing laws against gun trafficking and said they supported stiffer sentences for firearms traffickers. -CINEWS