Toronto has fixed a record 110,595 potholes

Thanks to the weather Toronto which has been marked by long periods of freezing rain followed by extended periods of thawing, the roads across the GTA are a bit of a mess.

Toronto responded by placing crews on extended hours and conducting blitzes over the last month.

On a typical day, about 25 crews are out on city streets repairing potholes. But during blitzes, there are 55 crews working across Toronto, including on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.

City crews fill about 255,855 potholes a year.

City crews have fixed more than 110,000 potholes on Toronto streets since the start of the year and Mayor John Tory says he is pleased because the number sets a record for repairs.

The exact total of 110,595, fixed from Jan. 1 to March 20, broke the previous record of 87,188 potholes set in the same time period in 2014. The city said 25,881 potholes were filled between March 5 and March 16 alone.

One can assume that the roads will be in much better shape going forward into spring and summer. – CINEWS