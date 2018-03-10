Toronto in CONCACAF CL semis despite loss

Monterrey (Mexico), March 14 (IANS) Major League football champions Toronto FC lost 2-3 to Mexican champions Tigres in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final but managed to qualify for the semi-finals on away goals.

French player Andre-Pierre Gignac on Tuesday scored a brace (84th minute, 93rd) for Tigres after a goal by Eduardo Vargas (69th) while Toronto benefited from an own goal by Tigres player Rafael Carioca and a goal by Sebastian Giovinco, reports Efe.

After winning the first leg at home 2-1, Toronto was tied 4-4 on aggregate but progressed to the next round for scoring two away goals, compared to the one scored by Tigres.

In their packed home stadium, Tigres started well but a defensive error in the 20th minute helped Toronto mount a counter-attack, although Jozy Altidore failed to score for the visitors.

The Mexicans made repeated attacks on the Toronto goal in the first half but were thwarted by an alert defence.

In the second half, Toronto took the lead when Carioca deflected the ball in his own goal in the 64th minute.

The Mexicans responded with Vargas scoring with a header on a corner in the 69th minute, although Toronto soon extended their lead when Giovinco scored with a stunning free-kick.

Tigres struck back with two goals by Gignac, the second one on a penalty to win the game but it was not enough to take them to the semi-finals.

