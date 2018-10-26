Toronto police chief Saunders sees 3% drop in approval rating: Poll

After Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans is on her way out, could Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders be next in line for a march out that door?

A new poll this week finds he is slipping in the approval rating. He has suffered a three per cent drop.

The DART Insight survey found 66 per cent of Torontonians believe Saunders is doing a good job down from 69 per cent at this time last year.

In a television interview following this poll, Chief Saunders made light of it saying he didn’t base his decisions on such opinion polls.

The poll also asked respondents which factor is to blame for a spike in gun violence this year. The number one answer was gangs, at 76 per cent.

From all accounts, Chief Saunders has been doing a remarkable job under the circumstances, although crime seems to be rising in parts of the city. -CINEWS