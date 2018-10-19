Toronto police could march in 2019 Pride parade if entrance policy met

City police would be permitted the honour of marching in the 2019 Pride parade following a two-year ban if they meet Pride Toronto’s entrance policy, the organization says.

Canada’s largest municipal police force will be able to make a bid to have uniformed officers rejoin the march, which is held every June, Pride Toronto announced Tuesday morning.

The organization has already officially opened registration for this summer’s parade — one of the biggest in North America.

Police presence at the parade became a divisive issue in 2016 when the local chapter of Black Lives Matter disrupted the march, in part demanding that uniformed officers no longer be in it because their presence could discourage marginalized communities from participating.

The following month, Chief Mark Saunders announced the force would not be participating in the 2017 event, marking the first time police didn’t march in it in 16 years. -CINEWS