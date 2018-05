Imphal, May 6 (IANS) Torrential rains over the last two days have disrupted normal life in Manipur.

The National Highway 37 is under water at Noney district and hundreds of trucks, buses and other vehicles are stranded on both sides, officials said on Sunday.

More rains have been forecast for the next two days.

Official reports said the Izit river in Noney district was running above danger level.

